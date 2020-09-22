RODNEY -- Gwendolyn "Jean" Olsen, of Rodney, caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lansing, at the age of 95.

A viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus. A graveside service will take place at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Mecosta.

Jean was born Sept. 11, 1925, the daughter of Lee and Lena Frasher. She married the love of her life, Robert G. Olsen, on Oct. 30, 1943, and the two grew their family to include three children. Jean was a member of the Mecosta VFW Auxiliary and the Big Rapids Eagles. An outgoing person, Jean loved to be around people. She and Robert were part of a snowmobile club in their younger years, and enjoyed going from town to town with great friends making countless memories. Bowling, playing BINGO, and crocheting were all hobbies of hers. Jean worked at Fisher Body in Lansing for 30 years before retiring and moving back to the Rodney area.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Sandra Grinnell and Donald (Monica) Olsen; and grandchildren, Chad, Penny, Chris, Eric (Jessica), and Lacy.

Sadly, Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Robert G. Olsen; daughter, Ruth, in 2006, and five siblings.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the VFW Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home, cemetery, or online at JanowiczFamilyFuneralHome.com.