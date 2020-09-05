1/1
Hal Herman Rehkopf
BIG RAPIDS -- Rehkopf, Hal Herman, age 68, of Big Rapids, MI, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior at sunrise on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Hal was born Feb. 22, 1952, in Big Rapids to Harvey and Wilma (Hanson) Rehkopf, where he continued to love and raise his family. Hal married Ella (Corbett) in 1972, and went on to have three children together. After 27 years the marriage ended; however, the relationship remained and Ella was a great help during his final weeks.

Hal worked hard to support his family at Rieth-Riley Construction for 38 years. He enjoyed many seasons of deer hunting in the Upper Peninsula with family and friends, as well as fishing and boat rides. He later grew into the best grandpa a child could have, teaching them to fish, giving them a lap to climb up on, and to share ice cream cones with.

Hal is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Wilma (Hanson) Rehkopf; his sister in-law, Dawn Rehkopf; and brother-in-law, Richard Getter.

He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his three children and nine grandchildren, Lynnelle (Michael) Buchanan (Drew, Isla, Lucas); Renee (Matthew) Sellers (Lauren and Jacob); and son Douglas Rehkopf (Jack, Finn, Liam, Miles). Hal is also survived by his sister, Joyce Getter, brother, James Rehkopf, twin brother, Calvin Rehkopf, sister, Diane (Terry) Getts, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 5750 Brewer Ave NE, Belmont, MI. The service will be outdoors in order to accommodate the safety of those attending. The family will be available one hour prior to meet with friends and family at the golf course.

Memorial contributions may be made in Hal's honor to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund www.heartlandhospicefund.org or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at www.jdrf.org



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sep. 5, 2020.
