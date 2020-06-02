BARRYTON -- On June 3, 2005, God gave us an angel, Hannah Banana, she never walked or talked, but now she can fly and run. On Thursday, May 28, 2020, she was called home to her mansion in Heaven, where she will never die.Hannah was a blessing to all that were lucky enough to know her. She had a way of lifting you up. Please remember to follow her lead and go the extra mile to encourage someone else with a smile.Hannah's legacy will be carried on by her Barryton and Apache Junction, Arizona, families, which include: her mother, Carrie Brigner, and father, Todd (Sarah) Taylor; siblings, Haylea, Wesley and Bentley; grandparents, Michael and Laurette Brigner; aunts and uncles, Larry (Michelle) Brigner, Christina (Doug) Sharp and Kevin (Jackie) Taylor; first cousins, Larry Jr., Kayden, Kaylea, Brianna and Brett Sharp, Ashley Taylor and Dylan (Leann) Barnes; great-grandparent, Gene (Louise) Brigner; aunt and friend, Kam Robinson; step-family: grandparents, Marcia Sebright and Steve (Lori) Helmer; uncles Kurt (Amanda) Helmer and Sam Helmer; cousins Hayden, Paige and Alyssa Helmer; and many great aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and teachers, who will continue to treasure the smiles they received and laughs they had with "Peapod."Hannah is now reunited with her grandparents, Edward "Doc" and Rita Taylor.Memorial contributions in Hannah's name can be made to the Barryton Community Firefighters Association. A life celebration was held Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Barryton. Cremation has taken place with the care of Daggett Funeral Home. Please take a moment to share a memory or sign the guestbook for Hannah on her page at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jun. 2, 2020.