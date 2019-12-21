MECOSTA — Hannelore Scott, 78, of Mecosta, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Mount Pleasant.

She was born to Joseph and Maria (Sidel) Peichl on Aug. 25, 1941, in Germany.

Hannelore graduated from school in Germany and moved to Big Rapids in 1967, where she raised her family. She was married to Charles Scott for 17 years before his death in 2006.

Hannelore retired from Wolverine World Wide after working for 34 years. She enjoyed volunteering her time with Project Starburst and God's Helping Hands. Sewing, mowing the lawn and working in her yard were some of her favorite things to do. She was a member of Saint Michael Catholic Church in Remus.

Hannelore is survived by her son, Rob (Val Wohlscheid) Brennan, of Eagle; her daughter, Fern (Larry) Doerr, of Mecosta; four grandchildren, Tasha (David) Ludlow, Kyle Brennan, Brooke (Jared Bewalda) Doerr and Tyler Brennan; great-grandson, Brodie Ludlow; sisters-in-law, Peggy Brennan, of Big Rapids and Marie Peichl, of Germany; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Brenda Thompson; son, Earl Brennan Jr.; and brother Walter Peichl.

Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Saint Michael Catholic Church in Remus, with Father Tom Boufford officiating. The family will greet friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Hannelore will be laid to rest at Highland View Cemetery in Big Rapids.

Memorial contribution in Hannelore's name may be made to God's Helping Hands or Project Starburst.

