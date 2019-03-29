Harlan K. Halvorsen

  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Gephart Funeral Home
  • "Rest In Peace, HKH. You fought a long and tough battle..."
    - Jean and Steve Wesolowski
  • "Our love and sympathy are with your family during this..."
    - Rick and Joy Hebner
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss. I worked with Harlen at Bay..."
    - Jennifer Provoast
  • "To a great guy with a special. Sense of compassion , to a..."
    - Larry Hansen

BAY CITY -- Harlan K. Halvorsen passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, following an extended battle with cancer.

He was born in Lakeview on May 10, 1946, to the late Gerald and Gwendolyn (Wulf) Halvorsen. He had one sister, Marcie (Halvorsen) Bickler. She preceded him in death.

On Aug. 21, 1971, he married Amanda (Cargill) Halvorsen and she survives him. He also is survived by two sons, Matthew Halvorsen and Daniel Halvorsen (Roger Rothe), and one grandson, Hogan Halvorsen. Also surviving are Hogan's mother, Kari (Gardy) Halvorsen; special cousins, Elaine and Herb; his wonderful mother-in-law; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Mr. Halvorsen enjoyed a 40-year career in financial accounting and management services, employed by the U. S. Treasury Department, Bay-Arenac Behavioral Health and Bay Human Services, Inc. He was a graduate of Ferris State University and Central Michigan University. He served in Vietnam with the U. S. Army Fourth Infantry Division, 4th of the 42 Field Artillery. Harlan was devoted to his church and served as an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Halvorsen served in various capacities with numerous community organizations. He was a past president of the Bay City Kiwanis Club. Additionally, he was an avid hunter and golfer. But, first and foremost, his family took priority.

Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Ted McMulloch. Friends may call at the Gephart Funeral Home from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Mr. Halvorsen will be taken to the church on Monday to lie in state from 10: a.m. until the time of the service.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to make a memorial contribution to Westminster Presbyterian Church or the . For online condolences, visit gephartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Mar. 29, 2019
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.