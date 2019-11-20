BIG RAPIDS — Harold J. "Bud" Mondrella, 95, of Big Rapids, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at The Brook of Big Rapids.

He was born Oct. 23, 1924, in Big Rapids, the son of Jack and Josephine (Kowalczyk) Mondrella. He married Marjorie Nash on Aug. 3, 1946, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Big Rapids. They lived in Grand Rapids for 10 years before moving back home in 1955.

Bud and his brother Tony established, owned and operated Mondrella's Meat Market in Big Rapids. This business also provided a job for his sons, John and David, when they were younger. Bud bought and sold cattle throughout the area and finished his working career as a cattle hauler at 90 1/2.

In Bud's younger days, he played baseball and softball. He was inducted into the Mecosta County Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. He also enjoyed bowling for many years, winning many awards and trophies. Bud was an avid hunter until 90. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his boys. He was a regular at many area auctions.

Marjorie and Bud took many trips to Las Vegas and he was always ready to test his luck at gambling.

Bud's strong will, courage and determination will never be forgotten by his loving family, including his three children; John (Pat) Mondrella, of Rodney, David (Chris) Mondrella, of Paris and Marsha Ballard, of Lansing; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gerald (Kathryn) Mondrella, of Big Rapids, a sister, Sharon (Dick) Foust, of Holt; a sister-in-law, Lillian Mondrella, of Big Rapids; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Marjorie, in 2013; two grandsons, Ben Mondrella and Tyler Mondrella; son-in-law, Eric Ballard; a sister, Loretta Mondrella; and a brother, Anthony "Tony" Mondrella.

