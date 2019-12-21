BIG RAPIDS — Harper Jo Routley, infant daughter of Jacoby and Natalie Routley, went to be with Jesus on Dec. 11, 2019.

She was born Sept. 3, 2019, and is survived by her parents; her twin brother, Koby William; sister, Hailey; brothers, Ethan and Hayden; her grandparents, Toni and Doy Dowsett, Deb and Steve Kerridge and Ray and Christina Metcalf; her great-grandparents, Bill and Sharon Routley, Robert Robinson, Sally Anderson and Lorraine Metcalf; and a host of loving and supportive relatives and friends.

Private family services will be held at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

For memorial contributions, please visit gofundme.com under Jacoby and Natalie Routley.

