GRAND RAPIDS -- Harry Weimer, 79, of Grand Rapids passed away Dec. 1, at Metron of Belding, with his wife by his side.

He was born July 15, 1940, the son of Alfred and Aurella (Squires) Weimer. He worked as a mechanic for a long time and used to plow snow in Howard City with his truck, known as "The Doodle Bug."

Surviving are his wife, Maxine; children, Becky (Steve) Moore, of Grand Rapids, Sandra Weimer, of Greenville, Harry Weimer Jr., of Holland, Connie (Bryan) Spence, of Howard City, Billie (Asa) Briggs, of Morley, and Alfred (Rachael) Weimer, of Grand Rapids; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one brother, Myron (Judy) Weimer, of Newaygo; a sister, Mary Zenk, of Howard City; and several nieces and nephews

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Heckman Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Reynolds Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be left at the funeral home, where friends may call on from noon until the time of services Thursday.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Dec. 4, 2019
