HERSEY -- Harvey "Buz" Wright Jr., 72, of Hersey, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in his home with his family.

He was born Sept. 2, 1947, in Grant, the son of Harvey W. and Helen June (Brustad) Wright.

Growing up, Buz enjoyed spending time with his grandparents, Guy E. and Gladys L. (LaVallee) Wright.

At 18, Buz started driving a truck, and he spent nearly 47 years behind the wheel. He earned several awards and his family remembers him as one of the world's best truck drivers.

In 1977, Buz married his love, Mary Dains. They spent 42 years together and had three children.

Buz enjoyed mowing his lawn and took great pride in it. He loved spending time outside, doing things like fishing, mushroom hunting and riding around on the back roads. One of his favorite sounds was the song of the whippoorwill. Buz had a tender spot for animals and passed that love onto his family.

Buz is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Randy Wright, of Big Rapids, Melissa and husband, Daniel Gillean, of Hawkins, Sophia and husband, Shane Wallace, of LeRoy; nine grandchildren, Caitlin, Meghan, Angel, Alex, Nova, Samantha, Hadassah, Noah and Naomi; two sons from a previous marriage, Lee and Adam; his two brothers, Mark (Connie) Wright, of Hawkins, Randy (Diane) Wright, of Oklahoma; and one sister, Laura (Ellis) Sundquist, of Hawkins.

He will be remembered and missed by many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; his brothers, Harold and Steve; and his sister, Patricia.

No funeral services are planned at this time, but prayers are appreciated.