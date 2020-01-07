HAWKINS -- Hawk Connor Maddox,16, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his home in Hawkins.

He was born in Grand Rapids, to Cheryl Sterling and Greg Maddox. He was the youngest of two children.

Hawk was a gentle giant, he loved any animal, child or baby in sight. He loved playing video games, hunting and spending time with friends and family. He was obsessed with firearms, knowing the specifics of all weapons.

He was enrolled at Reed City High School and previously attended Crossroads Charter Academy.

He was predeceased in death by his father, Greg Maddox, and grandparents, James and Doris Maddox.

He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Sterling (Charles Beak), his sister, Nikota Mottin (Cody), his grandparents, Donald Sterling and Linda Sterling, along with many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Big Rapids First United Methodist Church, located at 304 Elm St., Big Rapids. Viewing at 4 p.m., and funeral/celebration services at 5 p.m. Fellowship and refreshments to follow.

Memorial contributions in memory of Hawk to the Spectrum Health Foundation for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Friends may send a condolence or share a memory with the Hawk's family online at crandellfh.com.