MECOSTA -- Helen B. Sharp, 96, of Mecosta, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will be in Thursday's edition of the Pioneer.