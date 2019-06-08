BIG RAPIDS -- Helen Louise Pittenger, 91, of Big Rapids, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Metron of Big Rapids.

She was born Aug. 6, 1927, in Pontiac, the daughter of George and Syrilla (Jasper) Snyder, and graduated from Imlay City High School in 1945.

On Nov. 19, 1947, she married Bernard Pittenger, and moved to Big Rapids in 1969. For nearly 10 years, Helen and Barney owned and operated B&H Shoes in downtown Big Rapids.

Helen was a member of the Ladies' Auxiliary of the American Legion. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, ceramics, and spent many hours playing the organ.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, on Aug. 12, 1994.

Surviving are three daughters, Judy (Mike) Campbell, of Necedah, Wisconsin, Janis Pittenger ,of Kalamazoo and Jane (Stewart) Duncan, of Lakeport; one son, Jack Pittenger, of Remus; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

Helen was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Lannette Pittenger; her great-granddaughter, Alissa Sage; sisters, Mary McDonald and Jean Fowler, and brothers, George Jr. and Richard Snyder.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Mecosta. Helen's family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made for the Mecosta County Senior Center, with envelopes available at the funeral home.

Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.