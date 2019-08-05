PIERSON -- Henry Albert Waite, 82, of Pierson, passed away Aug. 3, at his daughter's residence.

He was born Sept. 23, 2019, in Mecosta County, the son of Henry and June ( Dow ) Waite.

During his working years, he worked in the foundry industry, oil rigs, as a janitor, and he retired from Wolverine Shoe. He enjoyed farming, hunting, bowling, singing and playing the guitar.

Surviving are his children, Wayne, of Arizona, Gayle (Bob) Male, of Pierson, Mike (Marci), of Cedar Springs, Henry, of Jackson; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Earl and Daniel; one sister, Lila Stanley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Agnes; son, Scott; brothers, Floyd and Stan; sisters, Ethel and Dolly; son-in-law, Kenneth Funk; and two sisters-in-law, Alice and Barb.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Heckman Funeral Home, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and prior to services on Tuesday.