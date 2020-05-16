BIG RAPIDS -- Herbert William Wilson, 91, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at The Brook in Big Rapids.He was born Dec. 27, 1928, in Lakeview, the son of Malcom and Tressie (McCall) Wilson.When Herb was two years old, the family moved to Big Rapids. At age four, Herb's father passed away, and his mother later married Daniel Worth.While attending EKC school, Herb worked for Eara Farmers, was a bellman at the Best Western Hotel in downtown Big Rapid, and delivered the Pioneer newspaper.At 16, Herb joined the Michigan State Troops, Company D, located in Big Rapids.In 1945, he joined the Army Air Corps and did his basic training in San Antonio, Texas. He was later transferred to Scott Field in Illinois, where he went to lineman's school to learn how to install and maintain military telephone and telegraph wire systems.In 1947, Herb was sent to Okinawa, Japan, to continue to be a lineman, and was honorably discharged from the service in 1949.Herb returned to Big Rapids, and enrolled in Ferris State Institute in the radio and TV program, receiving his certificate in 1951.Over the years, he maintained equipment for Wolverine World Wide, Big Rapids Hospital, Metron, and retired as a groundsman at Ferris State University in 1989.Herb was formerly a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, and in his spare time he loved to hunt and fish.On March 18, 1950, Herb married Mary Arlene Johansen, who preceded him in death in 2019.He is survived by their daughter, Diana (Herm) McConnell, of Big Rapids; three grandchildren, Kim (Tim) Nickols, Angela Gibbs and Jeff (Elisha) McConnell; seven great-grandchildren, Amber and Jacob Parrish, Hannah and Zachary Gibbs, Christopher and Michael McConnell and Laurel Stemick; his sister, Helen Dennis; several nieces and nephews; his sisters-in-law, Ida Mae Maneke, Josephine Ottobre, Ruth (Don) McCarthy, Barb (Glen) Dalton and Betty Johansen; and brothers-in-law, Sonny (Betty) Johansen, Glen Johansen, Charles (Judy) Johansen and Floyd (Mary) Johansen. Herb was also preceded in death by his sisters, Genevieve Bowman, Elsie Wilson, Lucille Baker and Leone Workinger; and brothers, David and Gordon Wilson.Per Herb's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date.He will be laid to rest next to his wife at Highland View Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his name may be made for Spectrum Health Hospice.Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 16, 2020.