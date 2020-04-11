Herman Edward Martin (Ed) lost his battle with cancer and passed away April 9, 2020.

He was born March 31,1947, to Herman Anthony Martin and Mary Cecelia Mahaffey in Mount Pleasant.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosemary Martin; and the mother of his children, Amy Louise Edgerly Martin.

He is survived by his sisters, Joanne (John) Reck, Mary Jane Martin, Anna Martin (friend Teig); and brothers, John (Kathy) Martin, Jim Martin and Richard Martin; his children, Shari (Mark) Radle, Brian (Laura) Martin, Susan (Nate) Paquin; along with 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and the love of his life, Carol Jones.

Ed graduated Lakeview High School in 1964. While in school and after, he worked the milk truck with his dad, and then a brief stint at Gibson's in Greenville, before moving onto the IBEW Local 876 where he was a truck driver/operator for over 30 years, a job he truly loved until his illness forced him into retirement.

Ed came from a large family and enjoyed spending time camping and fishing with them at the family reunion every summer, as well as the Christmas parties every year, that is until he became a snowbird several years ago.

He split his time between his home in Michigan and the Silver Springs RV park in Silver Springs, Florida, where he leaves behind many great and wonderful friends. He was always quick to lend a hand to anyone who needed it and never asked anything in return.

Per his wishes, a cremation will take place with no services.

The family asks that we not mourn his loss for long, but to celebrate the life he had and the time we shared with him, and to know that he is no longer suffering in pain, and he is finally at peace with the Lord and will be reunited in heaven with all that have gone before him, and that he will always be with us in our hearts.

He will be missed by all that knew him.

The family would also like to give a special Thank You to the Brandley Hospice House.