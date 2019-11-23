CHIPPEWA LAKE -- Homer E. Simons, 79, of Chippewa Lake, formerly of Lansing, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

He was born May 9, 1940, in Lansing, the son of Homer and Evelyn (Tremont) Simons. Homer graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1959. He was a city truck driver for more than 30 years, first with BW Johnson and then Ogden and Moffett, before they went out of business. Homer then followed his life's passion and became a charter boat captain for JIL Charters in Port Clinton, Ohio, then retired in 2000.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and Michigan State University sports -- especially football and basketball. Homer made a friend out of anyone he met and he would always remember them. He liked to make people laugh. Homer valued his time at his cottage, which was his favorite place to be. He cherished his time with his neighbors and friends from Chippewa Lake, as well as his in-laws, the Trowbridge Clan.

Homer loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is survived by three children, Kathleen (Thomas) Fischette, of Mason, Brian, of Mason and Michael (Valerie), of Bannister; three grandchildren, Britney (Dane) Jensen, Allison Simons and Cody Simons; a great-granddaughter, Claire Jensen; his wife, Catherine Simons, of Florida; the mother of his children, Lucile Simons; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Homer was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Linda Simons.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family burial at Chippewa Lake Cemetery, on the hill, with the sun shining on him.

Memorial contributions may be made in Homer's name to Heartland Hospice.

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.