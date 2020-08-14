Big Rapids -- Ila I. Colley, 87, of Big Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Altercare of Big Rapids.

She was born Nov. 22, 1932, in Grant Township, Mecosta County, (Pogy), Michigan, the daughter of Cecil R. and Eleanor L. (Morse) Reed, and lived in the area her entire life. Ila would often brag that she attended Hersey Schools and was selected as a "high school majorette."

While at times Ila would take outside employment, her primary role was that of mother and homemaker, providing a loving home and a safe, stable environment for her children. Being a creative person, she loved to sew and decorate her home. She also loved to bargain hunt, visiting many area yard sales. She took great pride in managing her budget and meeting the family needs. In later years, it was hugging her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that provided the most pleasure and satisfaction.

On July 16, 1949, Ila married George E. Colley, who preceded her in death on April 24, 1991.

Surviving are five children, George "Craig" (Cheryl) Colley, of Big Rapids, Deb (Jay) Bada, of Holt, Rock (Sharon) Colley, of Reed City, Denise Colley, of Holland, and Brett Colley, of Grand Rapids; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Laquita Armstrong, of Durant, OK, Kay Reed, of Evart, and Elaine Baumunk, of Big Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

Ila was also preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Forest (Ann) Reed, Paul Reed, Ike (Joan) Reed, and Larry Reed; and her sister, Nelda (Duke) Metcalf.

A celebration of Ila's life, at a date to be determined, will be held at the South Grant Center Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for Evergreen Terrace, 801 Fuller Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.