BIG RAPIDS -- Iona Earline Franks Smith, of Big Rapids, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She was 89.

She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Tullos Louis Franks, Sr. and Iona Hutcherson Franks, on March 10, 1930.

Earline received her bachelor of science degree in education from Henderson State Teachers College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. She was a member of the Tri Sigma Sorority. After marrying, Earline lived in East Lansing, Walled Lake, Okemos and Big Rapids.

Early in her career, she was a substitute teacher, worked at Oakland Community College and at the Michigan School for the Blind. In the late '60s, Earline worked at the state capitol for Michigan's first female senator, Lorraine Beebe. While living in Big Rapids, Earline was the secretary to the Dean of Allied Health at Ferris State University, serving multiple deans before she retired. After retiring, Earline volunteered at the Mecosta County General Hospital Gift Shop.

She was active at the United Methodist Church in Paris, where she developed many lovely friendships. Those who knew Earline will remember her for her witty sense of humor. Her humor carried her through the most difficult of times. Earline loved working in her garden and spending time with her family and close friends.

Earline is survived by: her son, Steve Smith (Dawn), of Bellaire; her son, Craig Michael Smith (Jacquie), of Big Rapids; her daughter, Kimberly Nicolas (Gary), of Big Rapids; her granddaughters, Nicole Nicolas, of Grand Rapids, Lindsey Nicolas (Colin Meston), of Astoria, Oregon, and Jessica Reese (Kevin), of Chase; her great-granddaughters, Michaela Brossman, Trinity Reese and Alora Reese; her nephew, Tullos Franks III, of Little Rock, Arkansas; her nephew, Scott Franks (Lisa), of Vilonia, Arkansas; and her niece, Lori Graves (Andy), of Norman, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tullos and Iona Franks; and her brother, Lt. Col. Tullos Louis Franks, Jr.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the home hospice team. A private memorial for Earline will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Earline's name to the charity of your choosing.