BEAR LAKE -- Irene Dolores Cory DeBlake, 92, of Bear Lake, passed away surrounded by family on March 20, 2020.

Born Feb 8, 1928, Irene was a woman of determination and generosity with a great capacity for love and humor. She was the type of woman who built her "dream house" before retirement so she could enjoy it and opened that house to those who needed it.

Professionally, she worked hard and became the first female parts manager for Sears in northern Michigan. She tempered her work life with fishing trips, bowling leagues and favored pets. In her retirement, she traveled and focused on her family, who were grateful recipients of one-of-a-kind Halloween costumes, irresistible baked goods and sage advice. She pursued her passion of genealogy and kept her sense of humor and infectious laugh until the end.

Irene is survived by her three daughters, Gail (Steven) Cole, of Sears, Patty Lesch, of Northport, and Robin (Brent Cook) DeBlake, of Petoskey; and her sister, Hazel Croy. Irene was blessed with five grandchildren; Maggie (Doug) Stoeckle, Adam Cole, Kallie (Shaun) Craker, Eric (Harmony) Lesch and D. Blake Cook; and seven great-grandchildren. She also is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, William "Bill" DeBlake; her parents, Eugene Cory and Dorothy Cory Kalmi; and brother, Robert Cory.

At her wish and in consideration of current public health concerns, Irene will be cremated after a private ceremony. The family will be holding a celebration of life later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please consider a gift to Hospice of Michigan, Donation Processing Center, 989 Spaulding Ave., SE, Ada, MI 49301-3701.