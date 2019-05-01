MECOSTA -- Irene Jean Fecs, our loving mother, passed away March 5, 2019, at her home with family by her side. She was 95 years old.

A memorial Mass will be at noon on May 4, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Remus. The celebrant will be Father Tom Boufford. A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon, with a luncheon to follow at the parish center.

Irene was born July 19, 1923, the daughter of Frank and Magdalena (Hanus) Bacigal. She married the love of her life, Anthony Fecs, on June 7, 1947, in a double ceremony with Irene's sister, Mary Ann, and brother-in-law, Jerry Jelenek. Together Irene and Anthony grew their family to include three children while living in Ithaca. Irene enjoyed family activities, especially the holidays. She loved telling family stories, playing cards, being outside at the lake and garage sales. An avid gardener, she had a great love for flowers. She was always fun to be around, and was a fabulous cook. Irene had a fierce sweet tooth, and didn't discriminate when it came to desserts.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Greg Fecs; daughter, Susan Ward; brothers, Joe Bacigal and Frank Bacigal; sister, Frances Lundie; grandchildren, Jessica (John) O'Reilly, Rachel Reeves and Anthony (Ellen) Ward; five great-grandchildren, Warren Reeves, Savannah Reeves, Michael O'Reilly, Quinn O'Reilly and MJ Irene Ward; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 51 years, Anthony Fecs; son, Thomas Fecs; sisters, Mary Ann Jelenek and Helen Bacigal; and son-in-law, Michael Ward.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to St. Michael Church or a . Envelopes will be available at the church.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the church or online at janowiczfamilyfuneralhome.com.