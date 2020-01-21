BARRYTON -- Ivan "Paul" Hoffman, 85, of Barryton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 19 in Big Rapids.

He was born April 20, 1934, in Coldwater Township, in Isabella County, the son of Fredrick and Bertha "Leona" (Nellis) Hoffman. Ivan graduated from Barryton High School in 1952 and married the love of his life, Edith Johnson, on April 27, 1952. Together they made their home and raised their family in Coldwater Township.

Paul retired in 1996 from Coastal Corporation, (formerly ANR Pipeline, now TC Energy) after 25 years. His work was his passion, and he enjoyed providing for his family.

Paul is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edith Hoffman, of Barryton; two daughters, Cathy (Dan) Benedict and Penny (Bill) Ulrich, both of Barryton; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Hazel (Dan) Miller, of Brookside, Florida.

Ivan was preceded in death by his parents; an adopted son, Robert; and his brother, Carl Hoffman.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the funeral home. Interment will be at East Fork Cemetery in Barryton.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab on Paul's page at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.