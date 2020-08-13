REMUS -- Jac Dean Simon, 62, of Remus, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home in Wheatland Township.

Jac was born in Tecumseh on July 17, 1958, to James Alphonsus Simon and Jeannette Lee Cannon.

He grew up in Blissfield, Michigan and graduated from Blissfield High School in 1976.

Following graduation, Jac served in the United States Marine Corps, later moving to Salinas, California, to work in the agriculture industry.

He married Kathleen Yvonne Routley there on Dec. 31, 1988. They moved to Remus in 1995 with their three children.

Jac was recently retired after working for IMC Kalium/Cargill in Hersey for 20 years.

In his spare time, Jac loved to fish Mecosta County lakes, work on his beloved farm property, and spend time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan, often spending hours yelling at the TV screen.

Jac is survived by his wife; two daughters, Jaclyn (Patrick) Fate, of Big Rapids, Jessica Davison, of Grand Rapids; one son, Jacob Simon, of Big Rapids; his stepfather, Clifford (Christine) Buehrer, of Palmyra; his brother, Jamee Simon of Sylvania, Ohio; his sister, Jeanee (Dan) Gilson, of Deerfield; mother-in-law, Jo Routley Schuberg; sisters-in-law, Karen Thompson, of Big Rapids, Karol (Bill) Frye, of Grant, and Kelly (Mike) Marek, of Stanwood; and many nieces and nephews.

Jac is also survived by his two granddaughters, Faith and Elizabeth Fate, who had their grandfather wrapped around their fingers.

Jac was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jefferee Simon; his sister, Jodee Buehrer; father-in-law, James D. Routley; and mother-in-law, Yvonne Routley.

A celebration of life service is pending. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Big Rapids 1016 Recovery Network at 133 N. Saginaw Rd., Midland, MI 48640.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.