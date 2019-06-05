LUTHER -- Jack Alan Hamilton, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother, passed away quietly at home amongst his loved ones, on May 26, 2019.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Lyle; mother, Grace; twin sons, Jack and Joshua, lost at birth; and his father- and mother-in-law, Ernie and Darlene Ruppert.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Ruppert) Hamilton; stepson, David Hale (Michelle Schneider); stepdaughter, Tanya Hale (Taylor); granddaughters, Stephanie, Dezerae and Makayla; daughter, Amber Yeager; his loving brothers and sisters, Lenore (Joe) Button, Connie Mabrey, Lyle Hamilton (Melitta Bates), Anita Hamilton and Robert Hamilton (Connie Bleeker); as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. He will be greatly missed.

There will be a memorial cookout at a later date in Luther, at the family farm, which will be posted on social media.

Thank you for all your condolences.