LeROY -- Jack Coleman Jr., 72, of LeRoy, passed away Sept. 4, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Sheila Werner; loving father of Bob (Lisa) Coleman, Char (Mike) Lapan, Jack (Michelle) Coleman and Bridget (James) Sibary; and dear grandfather of five.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City.