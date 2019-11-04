BIG RAPIDS - Jack D. Turner, 59, of Big Rapids, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Grand Rapids, surrounded by his family. He was born June 1, 1960, in Big Rapids, the son of Gordon and Donna (Wilson) Turner.

Jack graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1979 and worked in construction most of his life. Jack loved the town of Big Rapids and the people in it. He enjoyed snowplowing, hunting and golfing. Jack looked forward to watching the Detroit Tigers and University of Michigan sports.

Jack is survived by his fiancee of 16 years, Becky Campbell of Big Rapids; his children, Jake Turner of Howard City and Sarah Turner (fiance Trent Osburn) of Paris; parents, Gordon and Donna Turner of Big Rapids; siblings, Diane (Randy) Lentz of Big Rapids and Phil (Jill) Turner of Cedar Springs; cats, Bug, Spooky and Taz; and several neices, aunts, cousins and special friends that he considered family.

Jack was preceded in death by his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids with Pastor Devon Herrell officiating. The family will greet friends two hours prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Jack will be laid to rest at Pine Plains Cemetery in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions in Jack's name can be made to Neuroendoctrine Tumor Research Foundation (NET), 321 Columbus Ave., Suite 5R, Boston, MA 02116, or by visiting netrf.org/donate/.

