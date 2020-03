PIERSON -- Jack Hendricks, 77, of Pierson, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2020, in Mission, Texas.

Jack, formerly of Morley, graduated from Morley Stanwood High School in the class of 1960. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-63.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Donna; five children; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.