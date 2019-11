SHERRARD, Ill. -- Jacqueline "Jackie" M. Perrin, 77, of Sherrard, Illinois, passed away at UnityPoint Trinity in Rock Island on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

Per Jackie's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Kirk, Huggins, and Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., is assisting the family.

