LAKE CITY -- James E. Daniels, 84, of Lake City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home. His family and friends always knew him as Jim.

Jim was born Dec. 24, 1934, in Aetna Township, of Missaukee County, to Philip and Velva (Bear) Daniels.

He married the former Ruth Shrauger in 1954 and she preceded him in death in 1976. He married Kathryn ("Billie") King Reid in 1977.

Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Al VanderLaan hired Jim at Van's Lumber Yard in Lake City after his honorable discharge from military service. He was later transferred and managed their Reed City location. He had some thought about purchasing that location, but bought the Lake City Lumber Yard instead and sold it in the 1980s. He then bought the Big Rapids Cash and Carry Lumber Yard in the 1990s, and upon his retirement, his sons, Philip and Bob, carried on the business.

Jim's life involved watching western movies, reading western novels, hunting, fishing, walking Myrtle Beach, gardening, floating on the pontoon boat and being outdoors.

Time spent with family was most important of all. Decorating the Christmas tree every year was usually done while listening to his favorite Christmas music. He loved cooking venison steak and chicken wings.

He enjoyed building bird houses and bookshelves.

Jim is survived by his wife, Billie; two sons, Bob (Laurie) Daniels and Philip (Pam) Daniels, both of Big Rapids; stepchildren, Kelly (Mike) Russell, Patrick Reid, Katie Reid Ciraulo (Gioacchino Ciraulo) and Kevin Reid, all of Lake City, and James (Debra) Reid, of Sterling Heights; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Jim is also survived by three sisters, Phyllis Dolphin, Kathy (Darrell) Hull and Jackie Hassevoort; a sister-in-law, Agnes Daniels; and a brother-in-law, Russell Rinckey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Nancy Osborn; son-in-law, Doug Osborn; brother, David Daniels; and two sisters, Patricia Daniels and Donna Rinckey.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City, with Rev. James Siler officiating. A time of visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, also at the funeral home.

Military honors will be conducted by the Cadillac Honor Guard. Burial will be in the Star City Cemetery in the spring. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lake City United Methodist Church or Wertz Warriors for Special Olympics.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at young-holdship.com. The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.