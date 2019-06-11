BIG RAPIDS -- James E Robinson, 88, of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at The Brook of Big Rapids with his family at his bedside.

He was born May 1, 1931, in Grand Rapids, the son of Edgar C. and Lenore (Belliel) Robinson. He attended Grand Rapids and Rockford public schools. He married Violet Anne Platt on Nov. 28, 1953, in Rockford, and together they raised their family in Rockford and Morley. Violet preceded him in death on Jan. 15, 2018.

Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He lovingly cared for his wife for the last five years of her life. It was a hard journey, but he did it with dedication and determination to fulfill his marriage vows of "in sickness and in health."

He enjoyed farming, gardening, birds, woodworking and especially spending time with his family. He was always proud of his cornfields and grew amazing vegetables and flowers. In retirement, he had more time to enjoy his gardening and grew more and more flowers for his wife. He also had time for woodworking and made many useful household items for his family. He made awesome wooden rocking horses for his grandchildren. In his free time, he loved playing solitaire and watching westerns and game shows on television.

Jim worked at a variety of jobs. As a young boy, he had a paper route in North Park delivering the Grand Rapids Herald using his wagon. When the family moved up to Rockford Jim delivered the Herald on horseback. While still in school at Rockford he worked at Squire's Livestock every Friday in Rockford.

After Jim quit school, he worked at Harry McPhall's Texaco Station, Fisk Sawmill and Avery Clement farms. Jim said he bummed around for about a year, working where he could find work. On July 7, 1948, at the age of 17, he joined the Navy and went to the U.S. Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois, for his basic training, finishing in September 1948.

After coming home for leave, he went to Norfolk, Virginia, and for the latter part of 1948 was assigned to the USS Malabar, an AF-37 supply ship. Jim started his naval service as a seaman recruit, eventually becoming a gunners mate. While serving on the USS Malabar, Jim went on supply trips through the Caribbean, Bermuda, Trinidad, Cuba, Puerto Rico and England.

He was discharged from the Navy in Brooklyn, New York, on June 9, 1952. After returning home from the Navy, Jim worked for General Motors in Grand Rapids, Fisk Sawmill, and then became a milkman for Stout's Dairy, in Sparta, around 1953. After being a milkman for 10 years, Jim worked in various jobs, including a butcher shop, supermarket meat department before beginning his long career in the electrical trade in 1966. Jim did four years of apprenticeship and became a certified journeyman through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local No. 876. In December 2016, he was presented with a certificate honoring his 50-year membership in the IBEW. Jim retired from the electrical trade in 1996.

When Jim returned to his home in Rockford from the Navy, he met up with his neighbor Violet Platt -- and noticed she had grown up while he was away. They married on November 1953, living in Rockford until 1963 when he moved his growing family to Four Mile Road in Morley.

Jim will be greatly missed by many people. He is survived by eight children, Dianne (Mike) Stilson, of Morley, Bonnie (Randy) Jennings, of Clarksville, Arkansas, James A. Robinson, of Oro Grande, California, Peggy (Ron) Schneider, of Big Rapids, Kay (James) Johnson, of Chandler, Arizona, Theresa (Bill) Lawler, of Morley, Jeffrey (Lynne) Robinson, of Remus, and Rick (Nancy) Moore, of Morley; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one sister, Carole Bruursema; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, Jim was preceded in death by his mother; father; and stepfather, Anthony Olson; two siblings, Dolly Kilts and Doug Robinson; grandson, Anthony Schneider; and great-grandson, Ross Tronsen.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Green Country Church, 4010 205th Ave., in Morley, located on the corner of Four Mile and 205th Avenue. Pastor John David Stilson will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Jim will be laid to rest next to his wife at Aetna Township Cemetery in Morley.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Spectrum Health Hospice or the Green Country Church.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.