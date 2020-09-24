1/1
James E. Vredenburg
STANWOOD -- James E. "Jim" Vredenburg, 78, of Stanwood, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Lakeview, the son of Dorothy and Arthur "Reo" Vredenburg.

Jim graduated from Morley Stanwood High School in 1961.

He married Linda O'Neil May 2, 1964, in Morley, and together, they made their home in Stanwood.

Jim farmed his family's farm his whole life. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and traditional archery. Jim was a member of the Green Country Church in Morley and NWTF.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Vredenburg, of Stanwood; two brothers, Emil (Uli) Vredenburg, of Concord, and Roger (June) Vredenburg, of Comstock Park; sister, Sally Russell, of Stanwood; two sisters-in-law, Elsie Vredenburg, of Tustin, and Carla Vredenburg, of Chippewa Lake; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and in-laws.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Erwin, Donald and Foster Vredenburg; and brother-in-law, Philip Russell.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Roger Cooper officiating. The family will greet friends two hours prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

The service will be outside at the funeral home and the family asks that everyone please wear masks. If you could bring a piece of paper with your name and address and leave it for the family (in substitution of the register book).

Memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to the Green Country Church, 4010 205th Ave., Morley, Michigan 49336.

Please sign the register book or share a memory at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
(231) 796-3611
