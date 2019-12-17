BARRYTON -- James Edward Wood, 73, of Barryton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Grand Rapids.

He was born June 3, 1946, in East Grand Rapids, to Kenneth and Bessie (Faber) Wood. He was raised in Coleman, before moving to Clare, where he graduated from high school in 1965. Jim entered the U.S. Navy in 1967. He was an aviation mechanic aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise and was honorably discharged in 1970.

James married Penny Blackledge in Coleman on July 19, 1974, and they made their home and raised their family in Gladwin. Jim and Penny resided in Harrison, Kentucky, and Florida before making their home in Barryton, in 2010.

From 1980 to 1995, he was employed by Interlake in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and used the knowledge gained as a millwright to own and operate his own millwright business, Material Handling, with Penny for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Penny, of Barryton; two children, Jeffrey, of Lake, and Lisa (Randy) Henry, of Yellow Springs, Ohio; three grandchildren, Lindsay, Tyler and Adriane; one brother, William; and extended family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Bessie Wood; and a brother, Dave.

A life celebration will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Barryton Church of Christ, with Pastor Rick Lippert officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior, from noon until 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in James' name to Vietnam Veterans of America, vva.org/donate.

Share a memory or leave a condolence by clicking the guestbook tab on James' page, on the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton's website at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.