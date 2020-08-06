LUDINGTON -- James Emerson Van Hoven, 78, of Ludington, formerly of Big Rapids, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born April 3, 1942, in Zeeland, to Jacob and Emma (Sprik) Van Hoven.

He married Susan Speer on Dec. 21, 1968, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Ludington.

Jim graduated from Zeeland High School in 1959, and went on to attend Western Michigan University and Central Michigan University, where he received his master's in education, and Michigan State University, where he obtained a specialist in education counseling degree.

For over 30 years, Jim dedicated his life to education. He enjoyed his career working with kids and being a child advocate. Jim held positions in the Big Rapids school system as a teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal and principal. He also loved coaching baseball and basketball. Mentoring youth brought him joy every day.

Jim also was able to fulfill this passion through his relationships with friends and family in church and out in the community.

When he had spare time, Jim loved the outdoors. Spending time hunting, fishing, camping, and enjoying "mother nature" brought him so much joy.

Jim will be greatly missed by his wife, Susan Van Hoven; his son, Scott (Joy) Van Hoven, of Ludington; his grandchildren, Jordan (Michaela Burman) Oehrli and Aliana Van Hoven; his great-grandchildren, Jameson, Westin and Orion; his brother, Dale (Shirley) Van Hoven; his sisters-in-law, Virginia Van Hoven and Nancy Thomas; his brother-in-law, Bob Speer; his nieces and nephews, Pam (Jim) Courtright, Jeff Speer, Leilani Speer, Terri Sue Muller and Steve Thomas.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, John Van Hoven and his in-laws, Albert and Ellen Speer.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 11, outside at St. Paul United Methodist Church. You are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

To reduce the number of guests, the church will be livestreaming the service on their Facebook page at facebook.com/ludingtonstpaul/. For those choosing to watch the live stream, please feel free to call the funeral home to have your name added to the guest book.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army, St. Paul United Methodist Church or Hospice of Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, oakgroveludington.com.