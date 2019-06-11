Oct. 1, 1964 - June 7, 2019

PAW PAW -- It is with sadness the family and friends of Jim Shank share the news of his passing, due to a heart attack, on Friday, June 7, doing what he loved -- being outdoors, running machinery and helping friends.

A 1983 graduate of Paw Paw High School, Jim was born and raised in Paw Paw. There, he excelled in 4-H, enjoyed motorsports during his youth with his cousins and competitive pistol shooting, and was an avid nurseryman -- so much so, that he pursued a career in landscape design and maintenance. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in horticulture in 1987. Thereafter, Jim started 2 Paws Nursery, which he operated until his death.

Jim is survived by his mother, Sidney Shank, of Paw Paw; his canine friend, Daisy; as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles, and numerous close friends.

Preceding Jim in death were his father, John Shank; and grandparents.

Jim had an infectious laugh and loved to tell a good joke or spin an interesting story. He consistently put others ahead of himself, and would plow driveways for widows on a fixed income, fix a faucet for a single mom or run a friend's child to religious ed.

Jim was a member of the Michigan Landscape and Nurserymans Association for many years; past president of the Kalamazoo Valley Landscape and Nursery Association; current board member of the Van Buren County Farm Bureau, where he enjoyed mentoring students seeking a career in agriculture; served on the board of the Paw Paw Alumni Corporation Board for many years, most recently as president; and with his family supported many local, state and national political candidates and campaigns.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home, 502 W. Michigan Ave., in Paw Paw. A celebration of Jim's life will follow on at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Jason Bull officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Van Buren County Farm Bureau Grain Bin Rescue Project. Share a memory, photo or sign the online guestbook at adamspawpaw.com.