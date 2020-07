BARRYTON -- James I. McNeilly, 87, of Barryton, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at East Fork Township Cemetery in Barryton.

View a complete obituary at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton.