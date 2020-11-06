1/1
James J. Wright
PARIS -- James J. Wright, 84, of Paris, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

He was born July 10, 1936, the youngest of nine children of Guy and Gladys (LaVallee) Wright. Jim lived in Newaygo County most of his life, and attended the Big Jackson School. On Oct. 2, 1953, he married Marie Howell, and they have lived in Barton Township since.

For many years, Jim worked for Van-Ess Pipeline, and then for Buskirk's Trucking. He took his love for driving on the road to the 4-Winns Boat Co. of Cadillac until retiring. However, the need to keep rolling down the road led to a part-time job with Voelker Implements delivering equipment. His social nature made this an ideal job for Jim, as it provided him an opportunity to interact with the customers, of which many were friends and neighbors.

Known for his firm handshake and friendly smile, Jim was a hard-working, honest man of great integrity. He loved his family, especially delighting in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with whom he shared his love of horses. They were always left in awe of how he could jump from the ground to the saddle with one effortless leap.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marie; two daughters, Deb (John) Currie, of Rodney, and Dana Wright, of Livonia; two sons, Jerry, of Reed City, and John (Tina), of Paris; his sister, Ruthann Lutjens, of Cadillac; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his son, James B.; sister, Sophia; and brothers, Elmer, Guy, Walter, Harvey, Kenny, and Harold.

Memorial services for Jim will be announced for a later date.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Meceola Currie Comfort House.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
