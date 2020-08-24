1/
James Patrick Finn Jr.
1943 - 2020
MORLEY - James Patrick Finn Jr., 77, of Morley passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Aug. 16.

He was born April 22, 1943, in Lima, Ohio, and was the son of the late James and Martha (Dill) Finn.

He is survived by his children, James Finn III, of Morley, Kelly (Brent) Wood, of Clarkston, Dan (Sue) Finn, of Pinckney, and by five grandchildren.

He also is survived by his brothers, Robert (Tammy) Finn and Steve (Marjean) Finn, and by three sisters, Deb (George) Casey, Peg (Dick) Huston and Amy (Kevin) Kreh, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Jeannine (Joseph) Nester.

Jim worked in construction as a mason, and was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and his bird dogs.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Aug. 29, at the First Baptist Church in Morley, of which Jim was a member.

Published in Big Rapids News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heckman Funeral Home, Inc.
225 Edgerton Street
Howard City, MI 49329
231-937-4315
1 entry
August 24, 2020
You will be greatly missed Uncle Jimmy!! You brought many smiles and laughter to our family. ❤
