STANWOOD -- James R. "Big Jim" Dillree, 85, of Stanwood, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 20, 1935, in Grand Rapids, the son of James J. and Gertrude (Benedict) Dillree.

Once you met Big Jim, you would not forget him; you'll have memories that will last forever. He was loved by many, made friends with anyone and he knew everyone.

Jim was a 1952 graduate of Godwin High School. It was there he met the love of his life, Elena "Babe" Koski.

They were married June 26, 1953 and together they raised their family in Wyoming.

After retirement, Big Jim and Babe moved to their property in Stanwood where they had made so many memories, gathering with friends and family.

Jim enjoyed watching and playing all sports. He especially liked football, softball and bowling. He was a devoted University of Michigan, Detroit Tigers and Lions fan. Jim was a great hunter and often found himself shooting the buck.

He will be greatly missed, but the memories that were made will bring smiles to all who knew him.

Big Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elena Dillree; seven children, Vickie Zielinski, Elde (Jay) Holland, Tiger Dillree, Kathy Ross, Tom Dillree, Bob Dillree and Dave Dillree; 15 grandchildren, Jenny, Renee, Mike, Dave, Melissa, Chad, Chris, Colton, Caden, Callen, Katie, Ryan, Bobby, Hannah and Daman; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter on the way; as well as many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Tommy Dillree; son-in-law, Jim Zielinski; daughter-in-law, Julia Dillree; and infant granddaughter, Cecilia Dillree.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will take place.

Memorial contributions may be made in James' name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Spectrum Health Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made in James' name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Spectrum Health Hospice.