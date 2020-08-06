1/1
James R. "Big Jim" Dillree
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

STANWOOD -- James R. "Big Jim" Dillree, 85, of Stanwood, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 20, 1935, in Grand Rapids, the son of James J. and Gertrude (Benedict) Dillree.

Once you met Big Jim, you would not forget him; you'll have memories that will last forever. He was loved by many, made friends with anyone and he knew everyone.

Jim was a 1952 graduate of Godwin High School. It was there he met the love of his life, Elena "Babe" Koski.

They were married June 26, 1953 and together they raised their family in Wyoming.

After retirement, Big Jim and Babe moved to their property in Stanwood where they had made so many memories, gathering with friends and family.

Jim enjoyed watching and playing all sports. He especially liked football, softball and bowling. He was a devoted University of Michigan, Detroit Tigers and Lions fan. Jim was a great hunter and often found himself shooting the buck.

He will be greatly missed, but the memories that were made will bring smiles to all who knew him.

Big Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elena Dillree; seven children, Vickie Zielinski, Elde (Jay) Holland, Tiger Dillree, Kathy Ross, Tom Dillree, Bob Dillree and Dave Dillree; 15 grandchildren, Jenny, Renee, Mike, Dave, Melissa, Chad, Chris, Colton, Caden, Callen, Katie, Ryan, Bobby, Hannah and Daman; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter on the way; as well as many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Tommy Dillree; son-in-law, Jim Zielinski; daughter-in-law, Julia Dillree; and infant granddaughter, Cecilia Dillree.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will take place.

Memorial contributions may be made in James' name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Spectrum Health Hospice.

The family would greatly appreciate it if you would share a memory or leave a condolence by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
(231) 796-3611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved