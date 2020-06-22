James Ralph Moore

HERSEY -- James Ralph Moore, of Hersey, passed away suddenly on June 17, 2020. He was 73.

He was born May 28, 1947, to Lyle and Pauline (Van Assche) Moore and was a 1966 graduate of Reed City High School. Jim had worked in oil production, was a member of the Moose Lodge, a Good Fellow member and loved by the community. Family, friends, music and cars were most important to him. He loved to DJ, played in several bands and jammed with friends. He was known as the "Whiskey Runner" and loved drag racing.

He is survived by a sister, Paula Helbert; his children, Terry Moore and Michelle Smith; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle Moore and Pauline Kerns; and two brothers.

A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. June 27, 2020, at Jim's residence, 410 South Division Street, Hersey, MI 49639. Please bring a lawn chair.