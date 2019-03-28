Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Russell Whipple.

REMUS -- James Russell Whipple, our father, brother and grandpa, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Altercare in Big Rapids.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus, with Pastor Allen Petersen officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to the time of service on Saturday. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery in Mecosta.

Jim was born March 10, 1942, the son of Alonzo and Margaret (Russell) Whipple. He had a passion for bluegrass music and loved attending bluegrass festivals. He was always the man in the funky hats selling 50/50 tickets. A jokester, Jim always had a joke to tell, and was an all-around great handyman.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Scott (Vicky) Whipple, LaDonna Burgess, Peggy (Jim) VanderMaas and Troy Whipple; stepchildren, Linda Kommar and Chris Zitarga; siblings, Frank Whipple, Dan (Sandy) Whipple, Sue (Jack) Nyburg, Alan Whipple and Lori (Ron) Newcombe; brother-in-law, Alvin Schumacher; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann, in 2014; infant son, Russell; and sisters, Doris Barhitte and Rose Schumacher.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to Jim's family.

Friends may share a memory online at janowiczfamilyfuneralhome.com.