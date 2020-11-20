Green Bay -- James (Jim) W. Sims, 71, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020, at home, after a battle with cancer and dementia. He was surrounded by his loving wife and three daughters.

A Green Bay resident for the past 42 years, Jim was born on August 22, 1949 to George and Irene (Mason) Sims in Big Rapids.

In Feb. 1968, eight months after graduating from Big Rapids High School, Jim enlisted in the Navy. After attending Great Lakes Naval Academy for one and a half years, he received his assignment to a Navy destroyer -- the U.S.S. Ozbourne, based in Long Beach, CA and served four and a half years on that ship as a fire control technician. He served three tours in Vietnam.

While completing his last eighteen months of service, on Nov. 24, 1972, he married Monica (Scharenbroch) Sims, the love of his life and best friend. A year after his honorable discharge, Jim attended Ferris State College and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Electronics Engineering. Jim and his family then moved to Green Bay and he worked for WLUK TV for 39 years as a Broadcast Engineer.

Jim was best known for his sense of humor, kindness, and patience. He loved playing with and spending time with his daughters and granddaughters. All children who crossed his path would brighten at his funny faces or magical entertainment. He was famous for the ball in a paper bag trick, and pulling off his thumb trick, that he will always be fondly remembered for.

Jim also brought smiles to his adult friends and coworkers with his witty one liners and way of bringing humor into the day. Jim was a keen observer of life and the way things work. He loved nature and was especially fond of birds of prey. He was the grillmaster of the best brats and hamburgers. He enjoyed music, golf, and just spending time with his family of girls. Jim was a true friend, loving husband, and caring father and grandfather.

Jim will be deeply missed by his wife, Monica; his daughters, Jenna (Charles) Gray, Toni (Jeffrey) Pullen, and Kathryn (Stephen) Skaleski; granddaughters, Lucille and Olive Gray, Delia and Eleanor Pullen, and Vivian, Lily, Julia, and Natalie Skaleski. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert and Patrick Sims; sister, Laurie LaRue; sister-in-law, Judi Sims; brother-in-law, Joe Rademacher; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and James Dhein; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his siblings, Rose (Sims) Terry, Russell Sims, Ronald Sims, Micheal Sims, and Susan (Sims) Rademacher; and parents-in-law, Leander (Shammy) and Harriet (Dolly) Scharenbroch.

Due to current concerns with COVID, the family plans to hold a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date when it is possible for all who knew and loved Jim to come together and share memories of our lives with him. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit newcomergreenbay.com

The family would like to extend special thanks to his nurse Gina and CNA Jessica and their team at Unity Hospice for their support and compassionate care.