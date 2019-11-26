BIG RAPIDS -- Janet Erma (Simpson) Yontz, 78, of Big Rapids, formerly of Beaverton, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

A celebration of life will take place at noon, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Gladwin Church of Christ, 425 E. Grout St., with Minister Tony Reynolds officiating. Per Janet's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will take place in a private ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gerald (Jerry) Richard Yontz.

Janet was born on Sept. 6, 1941, to Loring A. and Bertha E. (Gilmore) Simpson in Bedford, Pennsylvania. Her family relocated to the Detroit area, where she later met her husband, Jerry. They married on Sept. 8, 1959, and moved to Beaverton, where they lived for 14 years prior to retiring to Spring Hill, Florida.

In 1997, they returned to Michigan and Janet spent the last seven years in Big Rapids. Janet enjoyed many Ferris State University sporting events, local band and symphony concerts and community events during her time in Big Rapids.

She is survived by her son, William A. Yontz; daughter in-law, Jennifer (Lyon); and grandson, Matthew E. Yontz, who currently are residing in Big Rapids; her sister, Audrey (Simpson) Zerla; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her mother; her father; and her brother, Loring Simpson, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the Gladwin Church of Christ food pantry, or Hospice of Michigan in Big Rapids.