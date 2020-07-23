CANADIAN LAKES -- Janice Arleen Highway, 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Canadian Lakes on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

She was born March 13, 1935, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Emile and Descygne (Osburn) Herrscher.

Janice grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, and earned her B.S. Degree in home economics from Arizona State University.

On June 22, 1957, she married Donald B. Highway, and they moved to Holly and raised their three sons.

In 1982, they moved to Grand Rapids, where they lived until 1996, when they moved to Canadian Lakes upon retirement.

Janice and Don also enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona.

Janice held firm in her strong faith in her Lord Jesus Christ, and was a longtime member of the Dawn Bible Students. She was an active volunteer with the Mecosta County Commission on Aging Senior Center. She also enjoyed her Sunset Shores community, especially golfing with "the girls." Most importantly, Janice loved spending time with her family.

Her husband, Don, preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2013.

Janice is survived by her three sons, Brian (Debbie), of Lake Ann, Darryl (Janet), of Shelby, and Kevin (Donna), of Kentwood; six grandchildren, Scott (Kina), Don (Sarah), Heather, Brian, Cory (Jordan) and Abby; three great-grandchildren, Aubreanna, Charlie and Brynlee; her brother, Clifford (Penny) Herrscher, of Phoenix; her brother-in-law, Clarence Highway; her sister-in-law, Donna Ecklesdafer; and several nieces and nephews.

Family graveside services will take place at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for the Mecosta County Senior Center, 12954 80th Ave. Mecosta, MI 49332.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.