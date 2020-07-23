1/1
Janice Arleen Highway
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CANADIAN LAKES  -- Janice Arleen Highway, 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Canadian Lakes on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

She was born March 13, 1935, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Emile and Descygne (Osburn) Herrscher.

Janice grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, and earned her B.S. Degree in home economics from Arizona State University.

On June 22, 1957, she married Donald B. Highway, and they moved to Holly and raised their three sons.

In 1982, they moved to Grand Rapids, where they lived until 1996, when they moved to Canadian Lakes upon retirement.

Janice and Don also enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona.

Janice held firm in her strong faith in her Lord Jesus Christ, and was a longtime member of the Dawn Bible Students. She was an active volunteer with the Mecosta County Commission on Aging Senior Center. She also enjoyed her Sunset Shores community, especially golfing with "the girls." Most importantly, Janice loved spending time with her family.

Her husband, Don, preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2013.

Janice is survived by her three sons, Brian (Debbie), of Lake Ann, Darryl (Janet), of Shelby, and Kevin (Donna), of Kentwood; six grandchildren, Scott (Kina), Don (Sarah), Heather, Brian, Cory (Jordan) and Abby; three great-grandchildren, Aubreanna, Charlie and Brynlee; her brother, Clifford (Penny) Herrscher, of Phoenix; her brother-in-law, Clarence Highway; her sister-in-law, Donna Ecklesdafer; and several nieces and nephews.

Family graveside services will take place at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for the Mecosta County Senior Center, 12954 80th Ave. Mecosta, MI 49332.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved