BIG RAPIDS -- Janice Kay Eastley, 67, of Big Rapids, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her residence, following a 3-year battle with cancer.

She was born Oct. 2, 1952, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Russell and Genevieve (Rasmussen) Brown, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1970. In 1972, Jan earned her associate's degree from Ferris State College. Later that year, she married Robert C. Eastley, and they had a long and happy marriage raising their family in Big Rapids.

Jan worked as a secretary, and as a medical transcriptionist for many years. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Big Rapids. An avid downhill skier, Jan was also a committed runner, and was very proud to have run the 25K Riverbank Run in Grand Rapids 15 years in a row. Her greatest love was spending time with family and friends, especially being "Gigi" to her grandchildren.

Jan will be sadly missed by her husband, Bob; their two daughters, Amy L. (Chin) Kim, and Sarah L. Eastley, both of Kansas; their two beautiful grandchildren, Jack, 12, and Alexandra, 9; her sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Jim Ludwig; her brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Marilyn Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to public health concerns, a celebration of Jan's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Big Rapids.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.