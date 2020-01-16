EVART -- Janice M. Kozitzki, 72, of Evart, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

She was born Aug. 6, 1947, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Melvin and Virginia (Krupp) Nutt. Janice was a 1965 graduate of Big Rapids High School. She married Diethelm "Herb" Kozitzki on Oct. 30, 1971, in Big Rapids and together they raised their family in Evart, on their dairy farm.

Janice enjoyed playing Bingo and jigsaw puzzles. She looked forward to going out to eat and taking shopping trips to Meijer. Janice liked to bird-watch, especially hummingbirds, which she had a collection of.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed. Janice is survived by her four children, Brenda (Mike) Brejcha, of Evart, Kristi Kozitzki, of Evart, Eric Kozitzki, of Evart and Scott (Shannon) Kozitzki, of Sears; eight grandchildren, Matt, Ariel, Jacob, Madelyn, Evan, Elijah, Katelyn and Taylor; four great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Linkin, Watson and Jensen; her sister, Joyce (Carl) Holt; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Diethelm "Herb" Kozitzki.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton.

