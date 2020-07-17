NEWAYGO -- Jean Anne Mankel, 86, of Newaygo, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, following a brief illness.

She was born Feb. 22, 1934, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Harold and Gertrude Stoel.

Mrs. Mankel was employed in the quality assurance department with the American Seating Company in Grand Rapids for 28 years, until her retirement. Jean came to Newaygo County in 1985 and made that her permanent residence.

Her many interests included being an avid card player, Bingo, trips to the casinos and listening to big band music of Benny Goodman and Pete Fountain. She also enjoyed the newest in technology and computer gaming.

Jean also in her earlier years drove stock cars in the stock car auto races in Detroit.

She was also a member of the Croton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by two sons, David McGee, of Morley, and Craig (Susan) McGee, of San Antonio, Texas; one daughter, Kellyann (Reuben) Tucker, of Newaygo; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, William (Ruth) Stoel, of Madison Heights; and one sister, Patricia (George) Biro, of Kentucky.

Jean is also survived be her very close friend, Bonnie Peck, of Coopersville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Mankel; one son, Bobby McGee; two sisters, Shirley LeBieu and Peggy Ward; and one brother, Harold Stoel.

A memorial service for Mrs. Mankel will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding SE, Ada, MI 49301.