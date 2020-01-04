LAKEVIEW -- Jean May (Moulton) Chapin, 92, of Blanchard, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Jean was born Aug. 10, 1927, in Hinton Township, the daughter of Levi and Eva (Cork) Moulton. She was a life-long resident of Hinton Township and graduated from Lakeview High School with the class of 1946.

She grew up a half mile from William "Bill" J. Chapin. On June 1, 1947, she married Bill at her parents' home. They settled on her family's centennial farm, and raised their family.

Jean was an active farm wife and busy mother of five. She enjoyed raising a garden full of vegetables and flowers, knitting, crocheting, sewing, jigsaw puzzles, traveling, bowling and was a deer hunter. She shot her last buck at the age of 90. Jean was an excellent baker, and everyone especially enjoyed her pies. She was a member of the New Hope United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Stars No. 417 in Six Lakes, served on the Mecosta County fair board, was past president of the United Methodist Women, a 4H leader, active in Farm Bureau, volunteered at the Mecosta County Senior Center and worked at the township hall during elections.

Jean is survived by, and will be deeply missed by her children, Joanna (Harvey) Nelson, of Alanson, Audrey DuBois, of Remus, Charles (Leisa) Chapin, of Blanchard, and Mary (Roger) Hall, of Sumner; 10 grandchildren, Chris, Chrystal, Angela, Amanda, Steven, Deanna, Levi, Kathleen, Shane and Scott; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Morris (Dorothy) Chapin, of Millington, and Gordon (Judy) Chapin, of Fort Worth, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Chapin in May 1996; her daughter, Belinda Chapin in August 2019; her son-in-law, Donald DuBois; her granddaughter-in-law, Kim Chapin; her parents, Levi and Eva Moulton; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

A funeral service for Jean will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at New Hope Church, 7296 9 Mile Road, Mecosta, with Reverend Carman Minarik officiating. The family will greet friends from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at New Hope Church. Interment will be in the Altona Cemetery.

Contributions in Jean's memory may be directed to New Hope United Methodist Church, the Order of the Eastern Stars No. 417 in Six Lakes or the Mecosta County Senior center.

