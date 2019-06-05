CANADIAN LAKES -- Jeanette C. Voss, 88, of Canadian Lakes, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her home.

She was born Jan. 14, 1931, in Fork Township, Mecosta County, the daughter of the late Thomas and Audry (Myberg) Shaw. Jeanette married John Voss II on April 16, 1949, in Tennessee, where he was stationed with the U.S. Army. They returned to Michigan to live and raise their family. Jeanette and John settled at Canadian Lakes in 1964, where John worked with the development of Canadian Lakes for 24 years.

Jeanette was a good listener and a content homebody. She had a beautiful flower garden and liked to play bridge with her Canadian Lakes neighbors. Over the years, Jeanette enjoyed traveling to watch her son, Joel, and later on her grandson, Braiden, race motocross.

She was a loving mother and will be greatly missed. Jeanette is survived by her four children, Doynette (Tim) Martis, of Newaygo, John Voss III, of Mecosta, Debra Voss, of Traverse City, and Joel (Marie) Voss, of Suttons Bay; seven grandchildren, Courtney (Josh) Prill, Troy (Becky) Cook, Chad (Angie) Cook, Jessica Voss, Jenelle (Drew) Van Houten, Braiden Voss and Kora Voss; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Mike (Ginny) Youngstrom, of Holland; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Voss II; two sisters, Margaret and Belva; and a brother, Bill.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Spectrum Health Hospice for their kindness and the exceptional care given to Jeanette during her last three months on this earth.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

