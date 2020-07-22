MORLEY -- Jeanette Faith "Sue" Boyd, 70, of Morley, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ surrounded by her family Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born Sept. 10, 1949, in Colfax, Iowa, the daughter of Jack and Bonnie (Borts) Good. Jeanette was a 1967 graduate of Colfax High School.

She married Russell Boyd Jr. June 10, 1967, in Colfax, and together they moved to Grand Rapids to start their family. A few years later they moved to Morley, where Jeanette currently resided.

She lived her life for the Lord spreading His word and her knowledge to her family and friends. Jeanette cared about everyone around her and always prayed on their behalf. She was an avid member of Big Rapids Assembly of God for over 30 years, and most recently Resurrection Life Church in Big Rapids. Jeanette liked to be involved at church. She taught Sunday School, was on the Prayer Team, was a Women's Ministry leader, and attended bible study.

Jeanette was a talented seamstress and quilter. She loved her grandchildren and showed this love by spending time with them, attending their activities, and being a support system and role model for them. Jeanette was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her three children, Kellie (John) Moore, of Morley, Karrie (Eric) VanHam, of Allendale, and Russell H. III (LeeAnn) Boyd, of Fremont; eight grandchildren, Mikayla (Zayne) Moore, Autumn (fiance Zach Bunyan), Kaylee, and Braden VanHam, and Mackenzie, Madilyn, and Camden Boyd; her sister, Jackie Wilty, of Fruitland, Idaho; her special cousin, Evelyne Ahnen, of Earlham, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell Boyd Jr., Nov. 13, 2013; and infant brother, John Michael Good.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at Resurrection Life Church in Big Rapids, with Pastor Ross Scheer officiating. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 24, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanette's name to Resurrection Life Church, 14734 215th Avenue, Big Rapids, MI 49307.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.