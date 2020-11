Jeanne Rae (Feenstra) Bird

MORLEY -- Jeanne Rae (Feenstra) Bird passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

She was born Jan. 3, 1951, in Grand Rapids, MI, to Raymond and Cornelia Feenstra. Jeanne was married to David Bird for 51 years.

She is survived by her husband; daughter, Jennifer (Brook) Lewis; daughter, Katie (Nathan) Westfall; son, Michael Bird; sister, Judy (Dan) Bowen; brother, David Feenstra and five grandchildren.

Jeanne was a very fun-loving person who enjoyed being around family and friends. She had a passion for quilting, gardening, animals and spending time at home by the lake.

Her wishes were to be buried in Aetna Township Cemetery next to her parents. She will be dearly missed.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.