Jeannette Faye (Hose) Prescott
1962 - 2020
HOWARD CITY - Jeannette Faye Prescott (Hose), 58, of Howard City, became an angel at 6:28 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Gerry; children, Carlie (Tyler) Blain, Christine (Eric) Pierce, Courtney Todd, Casey (Baylee) Prescott and Collin and Tiffini Prescott; grandchildren, Haylee Prescott, Payton and Landen Blain, Addison, Cohen and Zohe Pierce, Hayden Todd, and Raegin (Maksdon) Prescott; mother, Carlie Collier; mother-in-law, Betty Koehler; siblings, Larry (Cathy) Hose, Leeann (Glenn) Yamakawa, Pamela Hose, Patti Warner, Nancy Vokes, Sharon (Dan) Rice, Jeanne Schneidt, Dan (Karen) Jorgensen, and Sherry Trafford; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Bill) Michaluk, and Diane (Greg) Stolmar; 24 nieces and nephews; and her furry and loyal companions, Tater Tot and Spud.

Jeannette was proceeded in death by her father, Russell Hose; sister, Marie Scholten; and father-in-law, George Prescott.

Jeannette was free spirited, and was often referred to as a hippie soul. Her family, especially her grandchildren, were her greatest joy. In recent years she and Gerry enjoyed traveling, including frequent trips to the Sunshine State.

Working at Goodwill, Jeannette was known for her keen eye in finding unique treasures. To meet Jeannette was to love her, her passion for life made an everlasting mark. She will be missed dearly by anyone who knew her, leaving footprints on your soul.

As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 7, at Reynolds Township Cemetery, located on W. Almy Road in Howard City. Pastor Terri Cummins will officiate. A luncheon will follow at the Prescott home.

In keeping with Jeannette's free spirit, any and all hippie attire is welcomed. #PeaceLoveandPrescott

Published in Big Rapids News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Reynolds Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heckman Funeral Home, Inc.
225 Edgerton Street
Howard City, MI 49329
231-937-4315
3 entries
June 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts, love and prayers go out to all of you. I was lucky enough to she Jeannette no to long ago and we had a nice visit. She will be missed by so very many. God keep you all safe in his loving arms through this sad time.
Lois Chrispell Frantz
Family
June 4, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Your sweet family is in our thoughts and prayers. Love the Pickett Family.
Cheryl, Terry and Sarah Pickett
Friend
June 3, 2020
Jeanette will be missed by everyone who ever met her. She was an awesome neighbor across the street, where I was raised.
She was a great Mother, friend, and she was always smiling.
A very positive individual, no doubt!
"only the good dye young".
Prayers sent for the Prescott family!
Jason Hudson
Friend
